First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,213 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,213 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of CrowdStrike worth $416,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $223.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.