First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,664 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Veeva Systems worth $336,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $298.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.