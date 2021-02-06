First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,708 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Match Group worth $359,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

MTCH opened at $159.82 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

