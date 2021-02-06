First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,708 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Match Group worth $359,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.