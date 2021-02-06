First Trust Advisors LP Sells 626,733 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,733 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 63.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $523,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $10,098,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $7,262,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.02.

