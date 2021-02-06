First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 15,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

