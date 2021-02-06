First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 6,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 13.53% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

