First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 1,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

