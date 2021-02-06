First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

