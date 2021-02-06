First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 968,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 279,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,651 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $20.46 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

