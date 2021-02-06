First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24. 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

