First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.77

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $21.95. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 281,401 shares traded.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 170.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

