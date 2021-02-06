First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

