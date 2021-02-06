First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.81. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 153,605 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

