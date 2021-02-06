First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,900 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $49.04 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

