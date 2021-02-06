First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.80. 2,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.25% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

