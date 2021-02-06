First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) shares shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. 2,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.45% of First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

