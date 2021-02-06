FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

