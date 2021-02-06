Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 31.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiserv by 214.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 143,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $3,255,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

