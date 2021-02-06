Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,579 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

