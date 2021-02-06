Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,972 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.