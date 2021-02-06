Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,029 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.