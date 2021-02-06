Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHE. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $182.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $188.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

