Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.50 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.