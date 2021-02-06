Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $398.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.21.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

