Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 450.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.35 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

