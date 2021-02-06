Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 13,772 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 288.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.