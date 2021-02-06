Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,990 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,160,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,465,000.

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46.

