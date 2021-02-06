Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,595 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $37.63 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.