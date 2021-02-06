Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

