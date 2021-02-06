Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

