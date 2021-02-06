Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

