Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 503.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

