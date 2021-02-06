Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KXI opened at $56.66 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

