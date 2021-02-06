Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

