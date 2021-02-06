Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

G stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

