Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

