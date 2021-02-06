Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $65.77 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $748,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

