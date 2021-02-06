Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

