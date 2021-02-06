Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

VUG opened at $265.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $265.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

