Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PetMed Express worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $3,708,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PETS opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.