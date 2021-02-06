Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

