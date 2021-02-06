Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

