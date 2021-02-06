Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $50,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,362,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI opened at $121.09 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.