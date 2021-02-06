Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,712,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

