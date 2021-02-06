Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Exane Derivatives increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.43.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $386.97 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.31 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

