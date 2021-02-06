Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of The Walt Disney worth $1,791,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.