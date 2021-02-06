Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,243 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

