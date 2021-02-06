Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,173 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ChampionX worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of CHX opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

