Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

